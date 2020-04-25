Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Armed robbery suspect sprays Circle K employee with pepper spray

items.[0].image.alt
Tucson Police Department/Twitter
The Tucson Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect who sprayed Circle K employee with pepper spray.
EWahMvgVcAAcxL4.png
EWahKApVAAAFumk.png
Posted at 8:08 PM, Apr 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-24 23:09:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect who sprayed a Circle K employee with pepper spray.

Police say the suspect enter the Circle K located at 5501 E. Golf Links Road.

On April 16, the suspect entered the store wearing a mask, he immediately went behind the counter and began filling a bag with tobacco products. The employee was working in a separate part of the store before confronting the suspect.

The suspect then pulled out a can of pepper spray and sprayed the employee, according to TPD. During a struggle the suspects mask fell off. After, the suspect ran off with the stolen items and the employee's cell phone.

Police say "the suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s, approximately 5'8" with a medium build."

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects whereabouts is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.