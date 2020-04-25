Armed robbery suspect sprays Circle K employee with pepper spray

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect who sprayed a Circle K employee with pepper spray.

Police say the suspect enter the Circle K located at 5501 E. Golf Links Road.

On April 16, the suspect entered the store wearing a mask, he immediately went behind the counter and began filling a bag with tobacco products. The employee was working in a separate part of the store before confronting the suspect.

The suspect then pulled out a can of pepper spray and sprayed the employee, according to TPD. During a struggle the suspects mask fell off. After, the suspect ran off with the stolen items and the employee's cell phone.

Police say "the suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s, approximately 5'8" with a medium build."

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects whereabouts is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.