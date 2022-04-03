Armed Robbery on University of Arizona Campus

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police and UAPD are investigating an armed robbery on the University of Arizona campus near Old Main.

Both departments are searching for three suspects, all male.

One of those suspects has since been found.

The other two are believed to have left the campus area.

Officers found a vehicle believed to be from the robbery.

According to Tucson Police, one of the suspects is a white male wearing a black tank-top, light pants and a hat.

We don't have word yet on if that suspect is the one TPD has already found.

If you have any information that could help police find one of the suspects please call 911 or 88-crime.

We'll continue to update you as this story continues to develop.

