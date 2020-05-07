Arizona's public universities will not increase tuition for 2020-21 school year

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona resident students who attend one of the state's public universities will not see an increase in tuition in the upcoming school year.

According to a press release, the Arizona Board of Regents did not pursue potential increases at its meeting Thursday in order to "ensure that higher education is accessible for students during economic challenges brought about from the COVID-19 pandemic".

“It is excellent news for our resident students who will have zero increase in tuition for the coming year. We’re committed to increasing educational attainment among Arizonans, especially during this challenging time when so many are out of work. Earning a degree provides so many benefits for individuals including higher wages, lower unemployment rates and better quality of life,” said ABOR Executive Director John Arnold.

Here are some of the highlights of approved tuition and fees:

University of Arizona

• No resident tuition increase.

• Continues the Tuition Guarantee Program ensuring the majority of continuing undergraduate students will have no tuition or mandatory fee increases.

• Increases tuition 3 percent for new resident College of Medicine students.

• Establishes tuition of $45,000 per year for resident and $69,999 for non-resident students for the inaugural year of the College of Veterinary Medicine.

• Increases one differential undergraduate tuition (2020-21 academic year only), one undergraduate program, six class and an events board fee; establishes a new global study and eight new class fees.

Northern Arizona University



Continues the Pledge guarantee program with most continuing undergraduate students seeing zero increase in tuition and mandatory fees.

Establishes a 0.5 percent increase in tuition for new undergraduate non-resident students on the Pledge program and a 3 percent increase for students not on the Pledge program.

Increases online tuition per credit hour rate by 4.6 percent for undergraduate students.

Establishes five new graduate program fees and one new undergraduate program fee.

No resident tuition increase

Arizona State University

• No resident tuition increase

• No more than 5 percent increase for non-resident undergraduate and online credit hour tuition rates for the 2020-21 academic year with the flexibility for the university to adjust tuition within that range because of unprecedented circumstances and uncertainty in higher education.

• Establishes college fees for online undergraduate students and authorizes ASU to increase nonresident undergraduate college fees for immersion students up to 5 percent.

• Establishes three new graduate program feest