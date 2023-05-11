'Arizona's Budget' approved by lawmakers, heads to Gov. Hobbs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After months of debate, Governor Katie Hobbs and Arizona lawmakers hammered out an agreement, passing Arizona's proposed $17.8 billion budget through both the house and senate.

Though the bill ultimately received bipartisan support, Democrats are upset the budget did not contain either caps or cuts to universal school vouchers.

But the budget does include an historic investment in housing, as well as increased spending in education, infrastructure and children's health insurance.

The State Senate adopted the budget after an all-night session on Tuesday, May 9 — the House following suit the next day.

Now the bill will be sent to the governor who says she will sign it.

“I’m glad the House passed the bipartisan budget and I look forward to signing it into law.



Not everybody got what they wanted, but I’m thankful legislative leaders were able to set aside their differences, compromise, and support a bipartisan deal that makes historic investments in affordable housing, builds roads, bridges, and public transit, expands access to health insurance for Arizona’s children and creates critical new ESA accountability measures.



By working together in a constructive way, I know we can accomplish so much for the people of Arizona and grow jobs, protect our natural resources, and build a state that works for every community.” Gov. Katie Hobbs

Bill Spending Breakdown

$150 million investment in the Housing Trust Fund

Over $650m in funds investing in roads, bridges, broadband infrastructure, and public transit throughout the state

An increase in KidsCare eligibility to expand access to health insurance for approximately 9,500 children in FY24, and over 12,000 in FY25

A $300 million one-time infusion in K-12 spending, along with $341.9m for school facilities

$88.6m new, ongoing K-12 funding

$126.1m in Tribal Investments

$60m in the Homeless Shelter and Services Fund (New Fund)

New ESA Reporting Metrics

FY24 Aggregate Expenditure Limit (AEL) override for schools

Aggregate Expenditure Limit Override

The new budget has already approved the AEL override. That's a move that the Arizona Education Association applauded, adding it will avoid "a completely unnecessary political fight over whether school districts can spend the money they’ve already been appropriated."

Read the Arizona Education Association's full statement below: