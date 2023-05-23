Arizona's Board of Education approves superintendent Tom Horne's school safety recommendations

Arizona's Board of Education has approved state superintendent Tom Horne's recommendations for school safety.

With more than $100 million in funding, Horne's department plans to increase the total number of Arizona schools that have resource officers on campus, raising the number from 190 to 301.

An additional $45 million will cover salaries for 566 new counselors and social workers.

The funding comes from a combination of federal and state grants.

The state funding requires armed officers to be given top priority.