Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona will require voters to prove citizenship, residency

Republican Steve Gaynor wins Arizona Secretary of State race
ABC15
Republican Steve Gaynor wins Arizona Secretary of State race
Posted at 2:33 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 17:33:47-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Republican governor has signed a bill requiring voters to prove their citizenship to vote in a presidential election, drawing fierce opposition from voting rights advocates who say it risks affecting some 200,000 people.

The bill signed Wednesday also requires anyone newly registering to vote to provide proof of their address.

The Legislature’s own lawyers say the measure is unconstitutional, directly contradicts a recent Supreme Court decision and is likely to be thrown out in court.

Ducey and others who support the bill say it promotes election integrity, though cases of noncitizens voting are extremely rare.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Enter to win tickets and unlimited ride wristbands!