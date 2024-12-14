Arizona Wildcats play the No. 24 UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Arizona Wildcats (4-4, 0-1 Big 12)

Phoenix; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 UCLA and Arizona square off in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Wildcats are 4-3 in non-conference play. Arizona is second in the Big 12 scoring 87.1 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Bruins have a 6-1 record against non-conference oppponents. UCLA has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Arizona makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). UCLA has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc.

Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 13.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Bruins.