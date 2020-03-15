Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery holds dedication ceremony of Bronze Eagle statue

MARANA, Ariz. — A dedication ceremony honoring veteran's was held at the Arizona Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Marana Saturday.

The dedication was for a Bronze Eagle statue, which was presented by the cemetery foundation.

A former chairman of the group says the eagle comes with heavy symbolism.

Former chairman of the veteran cemetery group Paul G. Marsh said "1792 is when this started. The eagle. Its so critical that people in this nation recognize the value of that bird and the meaning that came with it."

Today also marked the fourth anniversary of the veteran's memorial cemetery.