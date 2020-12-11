Menu

Arizona tribe proposes law to lease its water rights

<p>FILE - This Monday, Aug. 24, 2015 file photo shows the lake bed where water has dried due to the drought at Big Bear Lake, Calif. The State Water Resources Control Board on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015 said Californians have surpassed a mandate to save water for a third consecutive month, using nearly 27 percent less in August than the same month in 2013. (AP Photo/Nick Ut,File)</p>
Posted at 10:08 PM, Dec 10, 2020
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The Colorado River Indian Tribes is proposing a federal law that would allow it to lease its water rights in Arizona.

The tribe says the effort could help in the state's response to drought.

It also argues that leasing a portion of its Colorado River water rights will bring in money that could benefit its tribal members, including for health care, education, elder programs and law enforcement.

The tribe currently isn't allowed to lease the water under a longstanding federal statue.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources and the tribe are gathering public comment on the proposal until Jan. 8.

