Arizona tribe proposes law to lease its water rights

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The Colorado River Indian Tribes is proposing a federal law that would allow it to lease its water rights in Arizona.

The tribe says the effort could help in the state's response to drought.

It also argues that leasing a portion of its Colorado River water rights will bring in money that could benefit its tribal members, including for health care, education, elder programs and law enforcement.

The tribe currently isn't allowed to lease the water under a longstanding federal statue.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources and the tribe are gathering public comment on the proposal until Jan. 8.

