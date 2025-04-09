Watch Now
Arizona names Buffalo's Becky Burke as newest women's basketball coach

Adia Barnes left for SMU, opening up the position for the defending WNIT-winning coach
Becky Burke
Phil Long/AP
Buffalo's head coach Becky Burke reacts to a referee's call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball college game against Kent State in the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament in Cleveland, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Becky Burke
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona has named Buffalo head coach Becky Burke the head coach for the Arizona women's basketball team.

Burke has led the Buffalo program since 2022, leading the team to a WNIT championship.

“Our model centers around identifying head coaches who prioritize success in coaching, recruiting and the development of high-character student-athletes,” athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois said. “Coach Burke is a proven program builder and rising star in collegiate women’s basketball with a track record of transformational success.

Before coaching in New York, Burke was the head coach at South Carolina Upstate, the University of Charleston, and Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott.

A native of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, Burke played guard for the Cardinals and helped lead the team to the NCAA championship game in 2009 during her freshman season. The Cardinal fell to UConn in the final game.

After her playing career, Burke moved into coaching, starting as an assistant at Saint Joseph’s College before building her head coaching career across multiple programs.

Burke is expected to take over a program previously led by Adia Barnes, who recently stepped down after eight seasons at Arizona.

