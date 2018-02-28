Arizona to allow online written testing for driver's license

Associated Press
11:10 AM, Feb 28, 2018
PHOENIX (AP) - The state Motor Vehicle Division plans to offer online testing for teenagers seeking a driver instruction permit, but would-be drivers will still be required to pass a road skills test before getting a driver's license.

The Department of Transportation's announcement Wednesday says a parent or guardian would have to sign up their teen and proctor the test-taking.

According to the department, a parent or guardian will be able to set up an online account for a teen through ServiceArizona.com beginning Monday.

The department says applying for online testing requires the same $7 fee applicable to office visits and that teens will have three attempts to pass the test within 12 months.

 

