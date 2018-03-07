Arizona teachers wearing red Wednesday to protest low teacher pay

TUCSON, Ariz. - Teachers across Arizona will wear red to school Wednesday to protest low teacher pay and benefits. This is part of a national movement for better pay and benefits. Teachers say low pay has really fueled the teacher shortage crisis across the state.

Thousands of teachers in Arizona have joined a Facebook group called Arizona Teachers United for Wednesday's protest.

Many are posting their support using #WearRedforEd.

Protests started last week in West Virginia, and school was canceled for more than a week because teachers walked out over low pay.

There, the state's Governor and Legislature approved a raise, but it was stopped by the Senate.

Next Wednesday, education groups from across the state including the Tucson Education Association will visit the Capitol to rally in front of legislators.