Arizona teacher wins free trip to Super Bowl LII

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 43°
Super Bowl LII will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on February 4, 2018 and prices fell $500 after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game. The Vikings would have become the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl at its home stadium.
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - One Arizona teacher won a trip to Super Bowl LII.
Jessica Valencia-Kuhm teaches Physical Education at San Cayetano Elementary.
She won the tickets through a program called "Fuel Up to Play 60." To play, she had to submit videos that showcase how she is implementing nutrition and physical activity in her school.
Valencia-Kuhm is getting more than just two tickets to the game. Her airfare and hotel cost is also covered.
Valencia-Kuhm says she is ecstatic and grateful for the trip. But she says she couldn't have done it on her own. It was "working together as a team" that gave her a free trip to Super Bowl LII.