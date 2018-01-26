Arizona teacher wins free trip to Super Bowl LII

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - One Arizona teacher won a trip to Super Bowl LII.

Jessica Valencia-Kuhm teaches Physical Education at San Cayetano Elementary.

She won the tickets through a program called "Fuel Up to Play 60." To play, she had to submit videos that showcase how she is implementing nutrition and physical activity in her school.

Valencia-Kuhm is getting more than just two tickets to the game. Her airfare and hotel cost is also covered.

Valencia-Kuhm says she is ecstatic and grateful for the trip. But she says she couldn't have done it on her own. It was "working together as a team" that gave her a free trip to Super Bowl LII.