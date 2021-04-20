Watch
Arizona Supreme Court to hear challenge to new education tax

Posted at 10:35 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 01:35:41-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court is set to hear an expedited constitutional challenge to a new voter-approved tax on high-earning Arizona residents.

The tax is designed to boost school funding.

The justices will hear arguments Tuesday from attorneys representing the Republican-controlled state Legislature and a group of businesses opposed to the tax.

They argue it needed a two-thirds vote in November's election to pass, not the simple majority that approved Proposition 208.

Opponents also say the new cash will put schools over a legal spending limit.

Proponents say a lower court judge properly ruled in their favor when he rejected the challenge.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

