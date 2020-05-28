Menu

Arizona sues Google over 'deceptive' location tracking

Google
Posted at 6:21 PM, May 27, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing Google of misleading customers into thinking their location isn't being tracked.

The suit filed Wednesday alleges the company violated the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act.

It stems from a state investigation that began after The Associated Press revealed in 2018 that Google tracks users' locations even when they explicitly tell it not to.

The lawsuit also claims Google changes its privacy permissions without notifying users and that its WiFi settings are misleading because they must be turned off in two separate places to disable location tracking.

Google officials did not respond to a request for comment.

