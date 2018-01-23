Arizona students celebrate National School Choice Week

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - It’s National School Choice Week and more than 1,000 people gathered on Tuesday at the University of Arizona to celebrate.

Students across Southern Arizona wore school spirit and had pride in celebrating the various education opportunities available for Arizona students.

The event featured a parade of schools where students held up their school banners, as well as many student performances.

The organizers say this event is meant to thank everyone who has provided great educational options to Arizona students.

Emily Anne Gullickson, the director of A for Arizona, says for years, "Arizona has embraced a variety of school types and models - and their innovative leaders - and made these options accessible to a growing numbers of Arizona students and their families." Gullickson believes that because of this, there is a "flourishing school choice environment that has given rise to some of the highest performing schools in the country and students who are making faster achievement gains than anywhere else in the U.S."

The event was held at The University of Arizona in the Student Unions - N & S Grand Ballrooms.

National School Choice Week is being celebrated at more than 32,000 events across the country.