Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona State University student tracks down truck that hit his car

Posted: 6:39 AM, Mar 11, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-11 09:39:51-04
items.[0].videoTitle
Have you walked out and found your car had been hit -- and there's no one there to tell you what happened? That's what a college student faced -- and he refused to be a victim.
truck repair.JPG

PHOENIX - Have you walked out and found your car had been hit -- and there's no one there to tell you what happened?

That's what a college student faced -- and he refused to be a victim.

What he did to find the driver -- and get his car repaired for free -- is a lesson for all of us.

Mohamad Abdallah's car was hit in a Scottsdale parking lot.

The first-year law student could only afford liability insurance, so he would be footing the bill for what turned out to be a $4,000 repair estimate.

But he was having none of that.

There was no driver, and he couldn't get any security camera footage.

Instead, Mohamad got lucky: an eyewitness left a note on his car.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Monster Jam Watch and Win Sweepstakes

ENTER THE WATCH-AND-WIN MONSTER JAM SWEEPSTAKES!

Enter for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to see Monster Jam at the Tucson Arena on Friday, March 20th!