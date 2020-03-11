Arizona State University student tracks down truck that hit his car

PHOENIX - Have you walked out and found your car had been hit -- and there's no one there to tell you what happened?

That's what a college student faced -- and he refused to be a victim.

What he did to find the driver -- and get his car repaired for free -- is a lesson for all of us.

Mohamad Abdallah's car was hit in a Scottsdale parking lot.

The first-year law student could only afford liability insurance, so he would be footing the bill for what turned out to be a $4,000 repair estimate.

But he was having none of that.

There was no driver, and he couldn't get any security camera footage.

Instead, Mohamad got lucky: an eyewitness left a note on his car.

