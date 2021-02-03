Menu

Arizona state senator accused of workplace harassment

ABC15
Arizona
Posted at 10:08 PM, Feb 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-03 00:09:09-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Accusations of workplace harassment by an Arizona state senator will be reviewed by the chairman of the state Senate Ethics Committee.

The Arizona Capitol Times reported that Republican state Sen. Sine Kerr, who chairs the ethics committee, will review the complaint and response before she recommends any possible action involving GOP state Sen. Wendy Rogers.

Rogers has been accused of berating a former legislative assistant for his weight and other issues.

Rogers urged the ethics committee to dismiss the complaint and said in a two-page letter sent Monday that the allegations were fabricated.

