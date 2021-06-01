Arizona State Parks asks hikers to prioritize safety in heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rising temperatures aren't discouraging hikers from exploring Southern Arizona.

"It's so beautiful. It's the closest place from where I live that I can really get into nature," said hiker at Catalina State Park, Anna Carillo.

Visitors can choose from eight trails at Catalina State Park, but during the Summer months, hikers are encouraged to think ahead.

"I wear nice loose clothing. That wicks the perspiration a little bit. I wear shorts. You can't see on camera, but I'm actually wearing shorts. We always carry water. You always need to make sure you hydrate," said hiker, Kurt Papke.

Every year, hikers suffer from heat related illness and need to be rescued from the trails.

Arizona State Parks put out a message on how to stay safe. Here's what they recommend:



Stay hydrated

Travel with a group

Wear light, breathable clothing

Apply sunscreen

"Going early is good. Do it early. Wear hats. Bring water. Take your sunscreen. Wear long sleeve shirts," said hiker, Susie G.

Catalina State Park opens at 5 a.m. each day. When it comes to Summer hiking, officials said, the earlier the better.

"A lot of people come, but you don't feel like it's crowded. The mountains are just incredible," said hiker, Cindy Cook-Keller.