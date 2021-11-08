Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona State Fair has record turnout, nearly 1.6M visitors

items.[0].image.alt
Arizona State Fair
The 2020 Arizona State Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic; 2021 dates tentatively set
Posted at 6:20 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 08:20:25-05

PHOENIX (AP) — After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Arizona State Fair has posted a record turnout with nearly 1.6 million visitors.

The 116-year-old event ran from Oct. 1-30 this year at the state fairgrounds in Phoenix. The previous record of 1.3 million fairgoers was set in 2019. Fair officials say this year’s event spanned 22 days compared to 18 in 2019 and in previous years. The 2020 state fair was canceled because of the pandemic.

Organizers instead held a series of drive-thru food events featuring some of the fair’s deep-fried foods and other favorite concessionaires. There were no major concerts at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum at this year’s fair due to pandemic-related cancellations by many artists.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!