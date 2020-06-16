Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum set to reopen June 16

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is set to reopen to the public Tuesday, June 19.

According to a press release from the Desert Museum, they will be following CDC guidance along with Pima County, and will begin a phased reopening approach with modifications to allow guests welcome back safely.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome our beloved members and guests back to the outdoor experiences and connections to the Sonoran Desert that can only be found at the Desert Museum. In preparation for your return, we have implemented a variety of new policies and procedures, and made many modifications to create the safest experience possible," Executive Director Craig Ivanyi said.

Below are the temporary modifications provided by the Desert Museum:

· All guests, including members, must reserve tickets in advance

· Face masks are highly encouraged (for ages 2 and older based on CDC recommendations) - masks are required in certain outdoor spaces

· Guests are asked to adhere to physical distancing guidelines

· To minimize contact, it is encouraged to download a Museum map online before a visit

· The Museum urges guests to bring their own reusable water bottle as traditional water fountains must be eliminated unless touchless

Below are ways the Desert Museum is keeping guests safe:

· Limiting daily attendance and requiring reservations with timed entry

· Closing certain exhibits and modifying others

· One-way traffic in certain areas

· Encouraging face masks for guests and requiring masks for staff members

· Increasing sanitation procedures

· Social distancing reminders around the Museum

Most exhibits will be available to guests, but certain indoor features will be closed including; the Packrat Playhouse. Other exhibits will have modifications including; the Stingray Touch.

The Desert Museum summer hours will remain the same.