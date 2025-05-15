Watch Now
Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum announces passing of Pogo the coyote

The Museum posted to Facebook Wednesday that their resident coyote died at 15 years-old.
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum announced on Facebook Wednesday the "heartbreaking" passing of their resident coyote Pogo.

She was 15 years and three months old.

The post said that keeper and veterinary care teams had noticed "signs of decline" over the past few years, adding that she was being treated for degenerative joint disease, arthritis and kidney disease. She was "humanely euthanized" by the attending vet.

Pogo came to the Desert Museum in 2013 from the Scottsdale Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale, AZ. As a puppy, the post says, she played with sticks, but found her new favorite spot on a large boulder.

