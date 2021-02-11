Arizona siblings arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riots

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson woman and her brother have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

A probable cause affidavit filed in federal court alleges five people conspired to impede certification of the Electoral College vote that day, including Felicia Konold -- who lives in Tucson -- and her brother Cory Konold, who also lives in Arizona.

They're facing charges of conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The affidavit shows images which prosecutors believe to be the Konolds at the protests on Jan. 6. Prosecutors also say video footage from Jan. 6 shows the Konolds and the other individuals listed in the affidavit inside the Capitol "at various locations inside the building."

At one point, the affidavit says law enforcement officers tried to lower a metal barrier to seal off the tunnels underneath the Capitol. The affidavit says video shows both Felicia and Cory Konold, with the help of others, deliberately holding up the barrier and allowing more people through.

U.S. Department of Justice Screenshots of video from court documents purport to show Felicia Konold holding up a metal barrier in the tunnels underneath the Capitol, allowing more people inside.

Prosecutors also say they believe Felicia Konold later bragged about the incident in a Snapchat post, and said she had been recruited into a Kansas City chapter of the Proud Boys. In the video, she also showed a coin that appeared to be part of the group.