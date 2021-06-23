Watch
Arizona Senate passes budget, tax cut after House Dems walk

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona House Democrats refused to show up at the Capitol on Tuesday, blocking debate on a budget and a major tax cut primarily benefiting the wealthy.

But the Senate plowed ahead, working until 2:30 Wednesday morning to pass the 11 bills including the tax cut. Almost all of them passed along party lines with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed.

Republicans also unveiled and approved a raft of new policy changes that include a massive expansion of the state’s private school voucher program.

