Arizona Senate candidates respond to March For Our Lives and national gun debate

TUCSON, Ariz. - KGUN9 asked the Arizona Senate candidates with the highest poll numbers their views on the March 24 March For Our Lives and the national gun debate.

Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward said, "Guns don't just jump up and cause problems. People who have access to guns who shouldn't are the ones who are really committing these crimes. If you look at Parkland, it was a series of failures of government."

Ward also says raising the age limit to buy rifles, for example, won't make "much of a difference."

Congresswoman Martha McSally said, "We need a multi-layered system to stop school violence and that is why I've worked with Congress to prevent mentally ill individuals from obtaining firearms." She also said, "The classroom should be a safe place to focus on learning - not a combat zone."

KGUN9 also reached out to Republican candidate Joe Arpaio and Democrat candidate Kyrsten Sinema to hear their views on today's movement, but we have not heard back.

If you are registered to vote, the primaries for the Arizona Senate race on are August 28.