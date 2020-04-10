Arizona secures 100 additional ventilators for COVID-19 patients

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced Friday that Arizona has secured 100 additional ventilators from the Strategic National Stockpile.

In a Tweet, Ducey thanked President Trump for "making this happen" as the anticipated peak of COVID-19 draws near.

***BREAKING*** We have secured 100 additional VENTILATORS from the Strategic National Stockpile. As Arizona prepares for an anticipated peak of #COVID19 cases, these will go a long way! THANK YOU, President Trump for listening to our request and making this happen! 1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 10, 2020

Ducey says the ventilators will be shipped to critical need areas, including tribal nations.

"Our tribal communities remain top of mind: I’ve been in touch with Navajo President Nez & Vice President Lizer about the need for supplies, personnel and ventilators. Arizona is committed to assisting ALL our tribes as they fight," Ducey said.

At the time this article was written, 97 people have died from COVID-19 in Arizona and more than 3,100 people have tested positive for the virus.

For more information, visit KGUN9's COVID-19 full section.