Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona secures 100 additional ventilators for COVID-19 patients

items.[0].image.alt
2020-03-10 Coronavirus.png
Posted at 3:54 PM, Apr 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-10 19:05:09-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced Friday that Arizona has secured 100 additional ventilators from the Strategic National Stockpile.

In a Tweet, Ducey thanked President Trump for "making this happen" as the anticipated peak of COVID-19 draws near.

Ducey says the ventilators will be shipped to critical need areas, including tribal nations.

"Our tribal communities remain top of mind: I’ve been in touch with Navajo President Nez & Vice President Lizer about the need for supplies, personnel and ventilators. Arizona is committed to assisting ALL our tribes as they fight," Ducey said.

At the time this article was written, 97 people have died from COVID-19 in Arizona and more than 3,100 people have tested positive for the virus.

For more information, visit KGUN9's COVID-19 full section.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.