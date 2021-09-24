Arizona Sec. of State candidate calls for election audit in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the results of Maricopa County's election audit released, one candidate for Arizona Secretary of State is already calling for another in Pima County.

Republican Rep. Mark Finchem is an Arizona Legislature for the state's 11th district, which covers the northern part of Pima County and most of Casa Grande. He's also a candidate for Arizona Secretary of State in 2022, and was recently endorsed by former President Trump.

In a tweet Friday morning, Finchem said the state needs to audit Pima County's election results. He's asking for signatures on a petition on his campaign website.

The draft results of an audit of Maricopa County by Republicans is expected to show Friday that the results first reported by the county last year are accurate.

