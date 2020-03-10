Arizona school suspends students after protest for teacher

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — An Arizona school has suspended about 50 students after they held a demonstration to protest the dismissal of a teacher.

Today's News-Herald reports the students at Telesis Preparatory Academy in Lake Havasu City were suspended from the school for one day.

The students from grades seven through 12 called their protest “Caps for Capps” after teacher Chassie Capp, who was dismissed from her position Sunday.

Telesis Superintendent Sandy Breece says the suspensions occurred because the students created a safety issue by clogging a hallway. The demonstration occurred after Breece refused to provide the students with an explanation for Capp's dismissal.

