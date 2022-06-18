Arizona restauranteur wins fight with state over youth labor

PHOENIX (AP) — A restaurant owner who was fined by Arizona's workplace safety agency for allegedly violating child labor laws has been cleared by the state Court of Appeals.

Carolyn Redendo says she fought back against the Industrial Commission of Arizona because she knew she hadn't put the 14- and 15-year-old hostesses she employs in harm's way.

Redendo owns a small Latin food restaurant called Sofrita in the Phoenix suburb of Fountain Hills.

The commission said she was violating laws designed to protect children by letting her young hostesses enter the kitchen to drop off dirty dishes.

Thursday's ruling from the Court of Appeals says the law barring teens under age 16 from cooking or baking doesn't block them from occasionally entering the kitchen.

----

