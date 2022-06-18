Watch
Arizona restauranteur wins fight with state over youth labor

Associated Press
This photo provided by Carolyn Redendo shows her in the Fountain Hills, Ariz. restaurant she owns, Sofrita, on Thursday, June 16, 2016. The Arizona Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that cleared Redendo of violating state child labor laws. Arizona's workplace safety agency had fined her because her 14- and 15-year-old hostesses sometimes dropped off dirty dishes in the kitchen, but the appeals court said the law bars them from cooking and baking but does not prevent them from ever entering a kitchen. (Carolyn Redendo via AP)
PHOENIX (AP) — A restaurant owner who was fined by Arizona's workplace safety agency for allegedly violating child labor laws has been cleared by the state Court of Appeals.

Carolyn Redendo says she fought back against the Industrial Commission of Arizona because she knew she hadn't put the 14- and 15-year-old hostesses she employs in harm's way.

Redendo owns a small Latin food restaurant called Sofrita in the Phoenix suburb of Fountain Hills.

The commission said she was violating laws designed to protect children by letting her young hostesses enter the kitchen to drop off dirty dishes.

Thursday's ruling from the Court of Appeals says the law barring teens under age 16 from cooking or baking doesn't block them from occasionally entering the kitchen.

