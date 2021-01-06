Arizona Republican Party chair to seek reelection

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward said she would seek reelection as the leader of the state party.

The Arizona Republic reported Ward’s announcement Tuesday ended months of speculation about potential plans to run for statewide office or join another effort to promote the populist politics made popular by outgoing President Donald Trump. Party spokesman Zachery Henry says only the state GOP's current treasurer has formally declared he would seek nomination for the party chair.

The election will take place at the party’s annual state meeting on Jan. 23.

