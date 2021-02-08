Menu

Arizona Red Cross offering free resiliency training to manage stress, trauma symptoms

Posted at 12:48 PM, Feb 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-08 14:48:43-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona Red Cross is offering free resiliency workshops this week for all families, veterans, and Armed Forces members.

According to a news release, the virtual sessions aim to build stress management skills and teach people how to ease symptoms related to trauma.

The workshop takes place on Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Red Cross suggests attending the class for these reasons:

  • Learn easy to use resilience-building skills and practice them in a safe and supportive environment.
  • All participants have a military connection.
  • Participants can attend anonymously and have no obligation to participate in additional workshops.
  • Hands-on and interactive; participants direct the conversation and determine which activities and skills to use.
  • Participants looking for additional resources or express a need for mental health support will receive referrals to appropriate support sources.

To reserve a free spot, click here.

