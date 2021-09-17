Arizona recovers 100% of private sector jobs since April 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona has recovered more than 100% of private sector jobs in the wake of the initial economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The state now boasts the third-fastest job recovery in the country.

Governor Doug Ducey says he knows the last year has been tough for Arizonans but wants to thank them for their perseverance.

“The last year and a half have challenged Arizonans like never before,” said Gov. Ducey. “But thanks to the ingenuity and perseverance of our hard-working employees and business community, Arizona’s recovery is in full swing, with a real momentum headed in the right direction. This isn’t the case for every state, and we will continue to work hard to make sure Arizonans have ample opportunity to reenter the workforce, access new skills, and get back to work.”

According to a study by The Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, Arizona has recovered 101% of private sector jobs, 325,500 jobs total, since April 2020. In comparison, the United States has only recovered 79% of private sector jobs total.

The State of Arizona is now 97% recovered from the pandemic, which is the third-fastest total jobs recovery in the nation. The number of Arizonans either working or looking for work surpassed the pre-pandemic height in March 2021, and has continued to increase every month since.

