Arizona partnership awarded nearly $5 million for climate-smart food production

University of Arizona
Posted at 2:24 PM, Dec 20, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A partnership between Arizona nonprofits and universities were awarded over $4.7 million by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The collaboration with these organizations, known as the Arizona Partnership for Climate-Smart Food Crops, will be using the funds to focus on promoting climate-smart food production and helping farmers reduce water consumption.

"Arizona can claim the highest water use per acre in any state for agriculture, and pumping all that water across the state also has energy costs," said project principal investigator Gary Nabhan, a research social scientist at the UArizona Southwest Center. "We are prepared to help farmers with problem solving in both to reduce their input costs and increase the value of their crops."

