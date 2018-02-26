Arizona organ recipients prepare for transplant games

TUCSON, Ariz. - Organ recipient athletes gathered Sunday at noon at the Brandi Fenton Memorial Park to prepare for the Donate Life Transplant Games of America.

They chose this park because it is named after a 13-year-old girl who saved multiple lives through the gift of organ donation in 2003.

A part of the games is the flag tour, during which the official flag of the Transplant Games is sent around the country and is signed by all participating athletes.

The flag made its first stop in Arizona.

To learn more about the Transplant games, you can visit the website www.transplantgamesofamerica.org.