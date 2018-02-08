Arizona opioid addicts not getting treatment

TUCSON, Ariz. - The nationwide opioid crisis is hitting hard here in Arizona.

A new study shows 90 percent of Arizona residents are not getting access to the treatment they need.

The Department of Health Services reports almost 900 suspected opioid deaths since June 2016.

One nonprofit treatment facility says the struggle to get and keep people in their doors is the cost.

Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill last month that would put $10 million toward getting people access to treatment.