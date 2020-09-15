Arizona nonprofit helps veterans going back to school

TUCSON, Ariz. — An Arizona nonprofit is helping veterans with tutoring and supplies as they navigate higher education.

For the past five years Support Education and Enrollment for Vets (S.E.E.4 Vets) has been collaborating with Pima Community College.

During the pandemic, the organization saw a greater need, and all with a single goal.

Board Chairman Ray Torres said "It's all about staying in school, because I'm hearing stories from the folks in Tucson that student vets have to make a decision, "hey I've got to provide for my family, I can't continue to go to school." And so the fund in some small way is -- providing that relief."

This emergency relief fund has distributed $7,500 to 15 veterans attending PCC the past couple months.

"The Southern Arizona and Military Order of the Purple Hearts and the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona have been instrumental in providing funds," Torres said.

Those who want to make a donation, visit here.