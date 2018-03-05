Arizona MVD offers learner's permit online

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Arizona MVD is going digital when it comes to getting a learner's permit.

Starting Monday, teenagers between the ages of 15 years and six months up to 18-years-old can take the test online called Permit Test @ Home.

"This is part of an overall strategy for mvd to do more things in the digital world," said Doug Nick with the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Nick says this is the exact same test taken in the office, it costs the same price of $7, and the same questions are asked.

"It is a real convenience for our customers and it allows them to do it on their own time and it has the added benefit of helping get parents a little more involved in this which is ultimately a good thing for a student driver," he said.

KGUN9 asked about cheating on the test, but Nick says even if a potential driver is looking up the answer they are learning in that process and will be better informed.

"The whole point here is really driver education and making sure these young people that have knowledge of the procedures and the laws that govern driving so we figure anytime they are practicing taking the test especially with their parents is going to be a good thing," he said.

To sign up a parent or guardian needs to input their driver's license to set up an account for their teen and must certify they will proctor the exam.

The teen will have three attempts to pass the test within a year.