Arizona man pleads guilty in Nevada truck-bicyclists crash

Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 9:58 AM, Apr 22, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Arizona man has pleaded guilty in a Dec. 10 crash that killed five bicyclists on a southern Nevada highway in December.

Truck driver Jordan Alexander Barson, of Kingman entered the plea Tuesday and faces a June 9 sentencing hearing. Prosecutors said Barson had a high level of methamphetamine in his system when his truck plowed into cyclists on U.S. 95 between Boulder City and Searchlight.

A plea deal with prosecutors reduced the number of charges that Barson faced. He pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI resulting in death.

