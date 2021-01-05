Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona man gets over 3 years in prison in bomb-making case

items.[0].image.alt
A judge has ruled an Arizona man charged with showing undercover federal agents how to make explosive devices in two sting operations during 2017 will remain jailed until trial because he poses a danger to the community.
ahmad suhad ahmad.jpg
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jan 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-05 14:48:22-05

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man who acknowledged showing an undercover agent how to make explosive devices in a 2017 sting operation in Las Vegas was sentenced to three years and five months in prison for heroin possession and distributing information related to explosives.

Ahmad Suhad Ahmad’s sentence was 16 months shorter than the punishment sought by prosecutors. Ahmad’s lawyer said his client was motivated by getting money to fund his drug addiction and tricked people into thinking he could build bombs, when none of the devices he made actually worked.

Ahmad acknowledged making made two bombs and explaining to an undercover agent how to the devices worked.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.