Arizona man gets over 3 years in prison in bomb-making case

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man who acknowledged showing an undercover agent how to make explosive devices in a 2017 sting operation in Las Vegas was sentenced to three years and five months in prison for heroin possession and distributing information related to explosives.

Ahmad Suhad Ahmad’s sentence was 16 months shorter than the punishment sought by prosecutors. Ahmad’s lawyer said his client was motivated by getting money to fund his drug addiction and tricked people into thinking he could build bombs, when none of the devices he made actually worked.

Ahmad acknowledged making made two bombs and explaining to an undercover agent how to the devices worked.

