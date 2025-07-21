Arizona man drowns in Colorado River while rafting in Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — A 51-year-old Arizona man drowned in the Colorado River on Thursday evening, according to Bullhead City police.

Officers from the Bullhead City Police Department responded to reports of a man, Thomas Michael McCuluney, being pulled from the Colorado River around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Life-saving efforts were made, but McCluney was pronounced deceased at the local hospital.

According to police, the drowning was accidental, and McCluney was not wearing a life jacket while attempting to float on a raft.