Arizona man accused of shooting 3 is indicted on 39 charges

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona grand jury has indicted a 20-year-old construction worker on 39 charges in a shooting rampage at a suburban Phoenix restaurant and retail complex.

Armando Hernandez Jr. is accused of shooting and wounding three people at the Westgate Entertainment District on the night of May 20.

One of the victims _ a 19-year-old man _ remains hospitalized in critical condition.

A 16-year-old girl and 30-year-woman also were shot, but they suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to court documents released Thursday, Hernandez was indicted on charges that include two counts of attempted first-degree murder and 10 counts of aggravated assault.