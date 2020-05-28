Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona man accused of shooting 3 is indicted on 39 charges

items.[0].image.alt
MCSO
Three people are injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Wednesday night at an Arizona shopping complex, according to police
Armando Hernandez Jr
Posted at 2:26 PM, May 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-28 17:26:03-04

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona grand jury has indicted a 20-year-old construction worker on 39 charges in a shooting rampage at a suburban Phoenix restaurant and retail complex.

Armando Hernandez Jr. is accused of shooting and wounding three people at the Westgate Entertainment District on the night of May 20.

One of the victims _ a 19-year-old man _ remains hospitalized in critical condition.

A 16-year-old girl and 30-year-woman also were shot, but they suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to court documents released Thursday, Hernandez was indicted on charges that include two counts of attempted first-degree murder and 10 counts of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.