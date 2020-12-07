Arizona Legislature closes due to COVID-19 exposures

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature is closing for a week because of COVID-19 exposures shortly after Rudy Giuliani met with several Republican lawmakers.

The Legislature is not in session but two informational hearings had been scheduled. House officials say the Capitol was closed "out of an abundance of caution for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19. They say the meetings with Giuliani are among those concerns.

Giuliani met with Republicans as part of his quest to overturn President Donald Trump's election loss in Arizona based on unfounded allegations of fraud.

