Arizona lawmakers debate state motto's place in schools

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona state legislature is considering a proposal to allow teachers to display the state motto in their classrooms, a proposition that rankles some secular advocates because of the motto's religious connotations.

The proposal would allow teachers and administrators to read or display state's motto, Ditat Deus, which translates to "God Enriches." The House of Representatives debated the proposal for more than an hour, with some Democrats raising concerns about constitutional violations or offending atheist children and their families.

Supporters have said displaying the motto would help teach students about state history.

The Republican-backed proposal passed along party lines in the state Senate and still needs another vote from the House.

Teachers are already expressly allowed to read or display the national motto, "In God We Trust."