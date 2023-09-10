Arizona kayaker helps donkey with thorns stuck on its head

PHOENIX — A kayaker in Phoenix says an encounter he had with a donkey will stick with him forever.

Donkeys are a common sight around Lake Pleasant. One of them recently approached the kayaker for help to get it out of a thorny situation.

Travis Ward is an avid kayaker, with about a year's experience. Living near Lake Pleasant. He loves gliding along the water and soaking in the beautiful desert scenery.

When he recently went out to the lake and set his kayak down, he had a connection with nature unlike ever before.

"At that point, I had noticed two donkeys coming towards me," Ward described.

Then, one started approaching him.

"He got closer and I saw that there were thorns in his nose and his ear as well," Ward revealed.

The spines are likely from the thousands of saguaros surrounding Lake Pleasant.

Ward, believing this animal was asking for help, slowly moved toward the donkey and began plucking each thorn out one by one.

After pulling out about 40, he says the donkey thanked him through its own "yee haw," formally known as a bray.