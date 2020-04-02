Menu

Arizona justices uphold Phoenix airport's Uber, Lyft fees

Posted: 12:17 PM, Apr 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-02 15:17:40-04
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that the Phoenix airport can raise fees for Uber and Lyft to pick up and drop off customers.

The ride-hailing companies have threatened to stop serving the airport over the $4 pickup and drop-off fees.

The court on Thursday rejected a complaint filed by Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who said the fee hikes are “very likely” unconstitutional. The justices did not explain their decision but said a full opinion would be released in the future.

Several state lawmakers have introduced legislation that would block the fees, but the legislative session is on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

