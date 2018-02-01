Arizona Justice for Our Neighbors clinic opening in Tucson

Justice for Our Neighbors, at New Hope/Nueva Esperanza United Methodist Church, 6740 S. Santa Clara Ave., opens today to help those in need. Officials will help connect people with Visas meant for people dealing with special situations.
One woman who is now a community organizer for the Pima County Interfaith Council attained a U-Visa because she was a sexual assault victim who helped police bring her attacker to justice. She tells KGUN9 that knowing there was legal help available changed her life.
For more information, click here. You can also call 520-488-3201 or email azjfon@gmail.com.