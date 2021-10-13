Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona jury convicts airman in death of Mennonite woman

items.[0].image.alt
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 1:16 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 16:16:53-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A jury in Arizona has convicted a U.S. Air Force airman in the murder of a Mennonite woman who was living in New Mexico.

The jury reached its verdict Wednesday. Jurors heard closing arguments in the case Friday. Mark Gooch faces life in prison on the murder charge. He also was found guilty of kidnapping Sasha Krause in January 2020 from the Farmington Mennonite Church where she was gathering material for Sunday school.

Her body was found hundreds of miles away on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Arizona, in a forest clearing more than a month later. Sentencing is set for Nov. 24.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!