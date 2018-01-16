Arizona 10th best state to retire, survey says

Fair
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Arizona is the 10th best state to retire, according to a new study.
WalletHub's 2018's Best & Worst States to Retire study found Arizona is tenth when it comes to an average and weight of these factors:
Retiring in Arizona (1=Best; 25=Avg.)
21st - Adjusted Cost of Living
20th - Annual Cost of In-Home Services
15th - WalletHub 'Taxpayer' Ranking
23rd - Elderly-Friendly Labor Market
9th - Percent of Population Aged 65 & Older
17th - Life Expectancy
The top ten are:
1. Florida
2. Colorado
3. South Dakota
4. Iowa
5. Virginia
6. Wyoming
7. New Hampshire
8. Idaho
9. Utah
10. Arizona
Do you agree? Let us know here. See the study here.