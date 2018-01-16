Arizona 10th best state to retire, survey says

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Arizona is the 10th best state to retire, according to a new study.

WalletHub's 2018's Best & Worst States to Retire study found Arizona is tenth when it comes to an average and weight of these factors:

Retiring in Arizona (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

21st - Adjusted Cost of Living

20th - Annual Cost of In-Home Services

15th - WalletHub 'Taxpayer' Ranking

23rd - Elderly-Friendly Labor Market

9th - Percent of Population Aged 65 & Older

17th - Life Expectancy

The top ten are:

1. Florida

2. Colorado

3. South Dakota

4. Iowa

5. Virginia

6. Wyoming

7. New Hampshire

8. Idaho

9. Utah

10. Arizona

Do you agree? Let us know here. See the study here.