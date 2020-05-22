Arizona House OKs virus liability shield for businesses

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has voted to give businesses protections from lawsuits if their customers or employees get sick from the coronavirus.

The bill approved Thursday also would eliminate criminal penalties for violating the governor’s public-health orders.

Republicans approved it in a party-line vote.

The House also backed a measure allocating $88 million in emergency federal cash to help child care centers reopen and ensure workers can return to work knowing their children are safe.

They then adjourned for the year.

The liability shield and child care funding still require approval in the Senate.

