Arizona House has heated debate over Obamacare protections

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has advanced a measure requiring health insurance companies to issue policies to people with pre-existing conditions if the Affordable Care Act is overturned by a court. But minority Democrats decried the measure during a heated debate Wednesday. They say it is just providing cover to Republican efforts to eliminate the law and said the protections will fall far short of what people now have. The bill still requires a formal vote before heading to the governor’s desk as lawmakers worked to adjourn for the year by the end of the week